Glassdoor has released a list of the best places to work in the UK according to employee reviews. If you’re looking for a new challenge in the new year you might want to take a look to see if any of these companies take your fancy.

January is well-known for people looking to switch jobs as they enter the new year. To help you out, Glassdoor has revealed the UK’s 50 best places to work in 2023 to help workers find a job they love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor winners are determined solely by the anonymous feedback of millions of employees. Workers voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Best Places to Work list comes at a time when workers in the UK face significant economic uncertainty. With hiring set to remain challenging throughout 2023 , companies with strong reputations as great places to work stand apart from the competition. It is also easier to attract and retain talent, with Glassdoor research finding satisfied employees are 19% less likely to apply for new roles.

Most Popular

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian.

Glassdoor has released a list of the top UK companies to work for according to employee reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer added: “It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s top 10 companies to work for & average base salary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 50 companies to work for the in UK according to Glassdoor reviews

1. Bain & Company

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. ServiceNow

3. Boston Consulting Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Equinix

5. Ocado Technology

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Mastercard

7. Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Arup

9. Salesforce

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Version 1

11. Softcat

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. BlackRock

13. Microsoft

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Adobe

15. Novuna

Advertisement Hide Ad

16. Imagination Technologies

17. Johnson & Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. SAP

19. Wise

Advertisement Hide Ad

20. Capgemini Invent

21. Office for National Statistics

Advertisement Hide Ad

22. Cromwell Tools

23. Mott MacDonald

Advertisement Hide Ad

24. SUSE

25. Cisco Systems

Advertisement Hide Ad

26. Dell Technologies

27. Baringa Partners

Advertisement Hide Ad

28. Schroders

29. Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement Hide Ad

30. S&P Global

31. Syngenta

Advertisement Hide Ad

32. Deloitte

33. VMware

Advertisement Hide Ad

34. Awin

35. Diageo

Advertisement Hide Ad

36. Apple

37. RBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

38. Fidelity International

39. Kainos

Advertisement Hide Ad

40. Dishoom

41. Goldman Sachs

Advertisement Hide Ad

42. Siemens

43. NFU Mutual

Advertisement Hide Ad

44. Avanade

45. McKinsey & Company

Advertisement Hide Ad

46. Heathrow Airport

47. Expedia Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

48. Computacenter

49. Accenture

Advertisement Hide Ad

50. Procter & Gamble