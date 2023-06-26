A man in his 40s died at Glastonbury festival following a ‘medical incident’, police said. Avon and Somerset Police were called to part of the site known as the old railway line at the Worthy Farm festival at 4am on Sunday (June 25).

The force said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.

"Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."

Glastonbury Festival is attended by more than 200,000 people each year and deaths at the festival are uncommon. In 2019, a 60-year-old security guard who was working at the event was found dead in his tent. His death was not treated as suspicious.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Sunday morning that 107 crimes had been reported at the festival site and its surrounding area.