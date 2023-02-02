Music’s biggest night is just around the corner which will see some of the music industry’s top performing artists in attendance at the Grammys. The likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo and more are on the bill to perform on the big night.

There has been speculation that some of the biggest acts in the music industry have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the 2023 Grammys - these names include Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift.

It’s unlikely that the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce will perform on the big night, but there has been rumblings that Taylor Swift will attend the event. Two of music’s biggest male performers Drake and The Weeknd will not be in attendance as they famously boycott the event due to the diversity criticism the awards face.

So, how can you watch the iconic show live? Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded night.

How to watch the Grammys 2023

The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ . Those hoping to catch the show in the UK can sign up to Paramount+ today and get a free seven day trial.

The GrammyAwards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday February 5, at 8:30 p.m. GMT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com .

Full list of performers for Grammys 2023

As usual details for the big event are being held tightly under wraps. However, in an official statement on their website, a spokesperson for the event confirmed some of the musical guests who will take the stage on the big night including confirmation that Harry Styles will be performing.

They said: “We all knew Music’s Biggest Night would be explosive this year. Now, Grammy night just got bigger! The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced. Taking the Grammy stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.”

Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three Grammy nominations: Album Of The Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Moscow Mule") and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

Nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige is nominated for six Grammy Awards: Record Of The Year ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance ("Here With Me"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Best R&B Song ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven Grammy Awards this year: Record Of The Year ("You And Me On The Rock"), Album Of The Year (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"), Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock"), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock"), and Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days).

They finished their statement with: “ Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.” So, stay tuned on People World for the exciting updates.

Full list of Grammy nominees 2023

Best Pop Solo Performance nominees:

Adele

San Benito

Doja Cat

Steve Lacy

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees:

Abba

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

Coldplay and BS

Post Malone and Doja Cat

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees:

Michael Buble

Kelly Clarkson

Norah Jones

Pentatonix

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album nominees:

Abba

Adele

Coldplay

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s HouseKendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees:

Beyonce

Bonobo

Diplo & Miguel

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

KAYTRANADA ft. HER

Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees:

Beyonce

Bonobo

Diplo

Odesza

Rufus Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition nominees:

Paquito D Rivera (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Miguel Zenon

(Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees:

Remy Le Boeuf

John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur)

ArmandHutton ft. Terrell Hunt & Just 6

Matt Cusson Real Kings Return

Danny Elfman

Best Rap Performance nominees:

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross

Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Doja Cat

Gunna & Future ft.Young Thug

HitKidd & GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees:

DJ Khaled ft. Future & Sza

Future ft. Drake & Tems

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Latto

Best Rap Song nominees:

Jack Harlow ft. Drake

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross

Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Kendrick Lamar

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thung

Future ft. Drake and Tems

Best Rap Album nominees:

DJ Khaled

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The King Dream

Laura Veltz

Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award):

Gayle

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles

Steve Lacy

Beyonce

Adele

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

The Bonnie Raitt

Best Latin Pop Album nominees:

Christina Aguilera

Ruben Blades & Boca Livre

Camilo

Fonseca

Sebastian Yatra

Best Alternative Music Album nominees:

Arcade Fire

Big Thief

Bjork

Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance nominees:

Arctic Monkeys

Big Thief

Florence and the Machine

Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Best Music Film nominees:

Adele

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Rosalia

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young

Best Music Video nominees:

Adele

BTS

Doja Cat

Kendrick Lamar

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Best R&B Album nominees:

Mary J Blige

Chris Brown

Robert Glasper

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album nominees:

Cory Henry

Steve Lacy

Terrace Martin

Moonchild

Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Song nominees:

Beyonce

Mary J Blige

Muni Long

Jazmine Sullivan

PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees:

Snoha Alegra

Baby Face ft. Ella Mai

Beyonce

Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J Blige

Best R&B Performance nominees:

Beyonce

Mary J Blige ft. Anderson Paak

Muni Long

Lucky Daye

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Song Written For Visual Media nominees:

Beyonce

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo

4*Town

Jordan Fisher

Finneas

Josh Levi

Topher Ngo

Grayson Villanueva

Best Tropical Latin Album nominees:

Marc Anthony

La Santa Cecilia

Victor Manuelle

Tito Nieves

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nominees:

Cimafunk

Jorge Drexler

Mon Laferte

Gaby Moreno

Fito Paez

Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees:

Chiquis

Natalia Lafourcade

Los Tigres Del Norte

Christian Nodal

Marco A Solis

Best Música Urbana Album nominees:

Rauleeto

San Benito

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Maluma

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) nominees:

The Batman

Encanto

007

The Power of the Dog

Succession season 3

Best Metal Performance nominees:

Ghost

Megadeth

Muse

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi

TURNSTILE

Best Rock Performance nominees:

Bryan Adams

Beck

The Black Keys

Brandi Carlile

Idles

Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck

TURNSTILE

Best Reggae Album nominees:

Kabaka Pyramid

Koffee

Sean Paul

ProtoJe

Shaggy

Record Of The Year nominees:

Abba

Adele

Beyonce

Mary J Blige

Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

Doja Cat

Steve Lacy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Best New Artist nominees

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Rock Album nominees:

The Black Keys

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Idles

Machine Gun Kelly

Ozzy Osbourne

Spoon