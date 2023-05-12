A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter after finding out his wife planned to leave him. Peter Nash, 47, choked 43-year-old Jillu Nash to death and stabbed their daughter Louise, 12, at their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, in September.

The jury also heard he tried to take his own life after the killings. According to the BBC , Nash showed no emotion as the verdict was read out in court. He is set to be sentenced on Wednesday (May 17) at Ipswich Crown Court .

He previously told jurors he would not change what happened as his wife and daughter’s deaths were "logical". Prosecutor David Josse KC, said Nash "calmly and chillingly" admitted to the killings and tried to justify it by stating it was punishment for his wife’s infidelity and that his daughter was his "property".

Mark Leamey, whom Mrs Nash was having a relationship with, became worried when he could not contact her late on September 7 and on the morning of September 8.

Emergency services were called to the family’s home and found Mrs Nash and the couple’s daughter dead. The court had heard Nash was still in the property and had stabbed himself in the chest multiple times.

Home Office post-mortem examinations concluded that Mrs Nash had died as a result of compression of the neck and asphyxiation and Louise had died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

The jury had heard the couple had a "difficult and unhappy marriage". Videos were found on Mrs Nash’s phone of her talking to her husband, which the prosecution believed she had tried to film "covertly". In one clip he called his wife a "validated cheater".

In another clip, recorded less than a fortnight before the deaths, Nash accused his wife of being "a schemer" who caused chaos to get attention. After murdering his family, evidence was found Nash tried to destroy his phone and home computer.

After two hours of deliberations, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on both counts of murder. There was also no evidence the defendant was suffering from a psychiatric illness, the court was told.

Mr Justice Murray described the case as "exceptionally serious" and remanded Nash in custody ahead of the sentencing hearing.