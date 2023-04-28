Halifax has issued an apology after thousands of customers were left unable to access their bank accounts on pay day. The banks online and mobile banking sites have been down since 7am with many taking to social media to complain.

According to DownDetector , Halifax has received over 10,000 complaints from customers who were unable to access the site. People have been taking to Twitter to complain about the outage after not being able to access their bank accounts for hours.

Halifax has issued an apology via its Twitter account , telling users: “We know some of our customers are having issues logging onto Internet and Mobile Banking at the moment. We’re sorry for this and we’re working to have it back to normal soon.” However, many have been left frustrated that the bank has not revealed when the issues will be resolved.

One Twitter user commented on the apology saying: “We need an update on what’s happened or happening. It’s people’s pay day and has you can image we need to check all details. This has now gone on for 5 hours it would be nice if Halifax give customer compensation for a none service.”

With another adding: “Looking at your complaints it’s definitely more than just "some" of your customers. I have accounts with many major banks and you are only the ones to ever have issues!!”

