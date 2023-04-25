News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
21 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
41 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
57 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
Breaking

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with partner Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe’s partner Erin Darke has given birth to their first child

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Radcliffe’s partner Erin Darke, who he has been dating for over 10 years, has given birth to their first child. The Harry Potter star met his partner while working together on Kill Your Darlings in 2012.

Radcliffe, 33, was photographed pushing a pram in New York City on Monday (April 25). The pictures - obtained by The Daily Mail - show new mum, Erin, 38, wearing jeans and a face mask nestled under her chin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Newsweek last year, the former child actor detailed his approach to parenting in the future. He said: “I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like: ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department, I’d love to be something in the crew.’

Most Popular

    “I wouldn’t want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

    Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
    Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Erin Constance-Maja Darke is an American actress known for her various roles in TV & Film. In 2015, Darke starred as Cindy in the TV series Good Girls Revolt and has also appeared in films such as Love & Mercy and Don’t Think Twice.

    Related topics:ParentingHarry PotterTVFilm