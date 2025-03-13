The most recent UK Giving Report from the Charities Aid Foundation found that 57% of Fife residents generously donated to charitable causes in 2023 [1].

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Centre for Cities survey shows that in the same year just over 50% of donations in Scotland went to health and medical research charities, with approximately 30% directed toward animal, environment, and conservation organisations [2].

Most Popular

The data, part of wider studies into UK giving trends, highlights the generosity of individuals across the country and their commitment to a range of causes. While regional variations exist, the overarching theme UK-wide is a strong inclination towards health and wellbeing, and animal and environmental protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With local donors showing strong support for health, animal and environmental causes, safeguarding these vital organisations has never been more important, according to Ansvar Insurance. The expert insurer for the charity and not-for-profit sectors understands the unique challenges faced by different charitable organisations, and is highlighting that protecting their operations can be just as critical as funding them.

Health, environment and animal charities benefit most from local donors

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, commented:

“Charities across Fife do vital work every day, and the generosity of local communities is commendable. However, it’s crucial they recognise the importance of protecting what they have built.

“Whether it's safeguarding a rescue centre, a community health initiative, or organising a major fundraising event, charities need to protect their people, funds and beneficiaries to maintain their operations without disruption.”

Ansvar suggests four key actions that charities can take to start ensuring they are properly protected:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health, environment and animal charities benefit most from local donors

Risk assessments – Charities should regularly identify potential risks. Knowing what to protect against is the first step in ensuring safety.

Cybersecurity measures – With the rise of digital fundraising, implement robust cybersecurity protocols to safeguard sensitive donor information.

Tailored insurance cover – Don't assume standard business insurance is sufficient. Protect physical assets, as well as specific risks relevant to the sector, such as volunteer injuries, trustee indemnity and loss of donations.

Safeguarding policies – Regularly update policies and ensure all volunteers and staff are trained in safeguarding best practices, especially when working with the public and vulnerable groups.

“Charities must be proactive, not just reactive,” adds Sarah Cox. “Protecting their operations means that the generous contributions from local residents can drive long-term change, allowing organisations to focus on their missions without fear of disruption, and ensuring every contribution makes a lasting difference.”

1. https://www.cafonline.org/insights/research/uk-giving-report

2. https://www.centreforcities.org/reader/donation-nation/executive-summary/