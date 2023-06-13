Heartbroken relatives have paid tribute to two ‘kind and loving’ men who recently died in a plane crash. Christopher Ingle, 56, and Graham Jones, 63 both died following a crash involving a small aircraft when it went down near Penkridge in Staffordshire.

The crash occurred Sunday, June 4. Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene after multiple emergency services including police, Midlands Air Ambulance and fire service arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute to Christopher, his family said: “Christopher was a kind, helpful and thoughtful man who is loved dearly by family and friends. We are all devastated by the news of this terrible accident and are so shocked by his passing.

“Christopher enjoyed fitness, martial arts and flying in his plane. He was a taxi driver who had many loyal customers and friends. He was a fantastic uncle and a wonderful son. We will forever miss his attitude to life. May he rest in peace.”

Most Popular

In a tribute to Graham, his family said: “Graham was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by all. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, of CID, said: “Sadly, two gentlemen have lost their lives following this tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with their families at this difficult time.

Christopher Ingle (left) and Graham Jones (right

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad