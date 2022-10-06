Discount retailer Home Bargains has confirmed that all of their stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Home Bargains also announced that they will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve this year, allowing colleagues to spend extra time off with friends and family.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains , said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year.

"Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

"Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

The store also took to Facebook , where they said “All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day. We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones. - Love from team HB”

People were quick to praise Home Bargains for their decision.

One person said: “This is so refreshing to hear. What a fabulous example to set in the retail industry.”

Another person said: “Brilliant. I worked in retail for years, even worked a few Christmas days because of corporate greed. Glad you are taking this stance”

It was revealed in April 2022 that sales rose at Home Bargains by 20%, thanks to new store openings.