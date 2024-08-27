Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The children of Liam and Noel Gallagher have been making quite the name for themselves in recent years but how many kids do the brothers have between them?

Although it is all about Liam and Noel Gallagher today thanks to the brothers announcing an Oasis reunion comeback tour, their offspring have not gone unnoticed. Liam ‘s oldest daughter is Molly Moorish, he had a relationship with singer Lisa Moorish who gave birth to Molly when Liam was married to actress Patsy Kensit.

Molly Moorish now uses the name Moorish-Gallagher on her Instagram account but she did not meet her father until 2018. Lennon Gallagher is the son of Liam and Patsy Kensit, he was born on 13 September 1999 and is both a singer and a model.

Liam Gallagher also has a son, Gene Gallagher, his mother is former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. Gene was born in 2001 and his parents married in 2008, Lennon is the frontman of the band Villanelle.

The children of Liam and Noel Gallagher include Molly Moorish now Molly Moorish Gallagher, Gene and Lennon Gallagher and Anais Gallagher (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher also has another daughter, Gemma Gallagher, she is the result of an affair with journalist Liza Ghorbani. Gemma was born in January 2013.

How many children does Noel Gallagher have?

Noel Gallagher has a daughter, Anaïs Gallagher, her mother is Meg Matthews. Noel Gallagher also has two sons from his marriage to Sara MacDonald, Donovan Rory MacDonald Gallagher and Sonny Patrick MacDonald Gallagher.

Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs has shared the news about Oasis reuniting on her Instagram, with photographs of her dad and uncle from the nineties with the caption: “Summer 2025.” Celebrities such as Sadie Frost were quick to react to Anaïs ‘s news, Sadie Frost said: “Amaze,” whilst actress Donna Air said: “And suddenly we all feel 18 again and full of swagger,” followed by a red heart and clapping hands emoji.