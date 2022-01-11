How to buy The Rolling Stones special 2022 stamp collection from Royal Mail

Guitarist Ronnie Wood, singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a stop of the band's No Filter tour (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This year, The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary - and in tribute to the band, the Royal Mail has announced that it will be releasing a special collection of stamps, featuring designs which show the iconic rockers performing at a number of venues around the world.

This is everything you need to know - and how you can get your hands on them.

Why is the Royal Mail launching special Rolling Stones stamps?

The Royal Mail has announced that it will be issuing a special set of stamps to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones.

After forming in London in 1962, The Rolling Stones went on to become one of the biggest bands in music history.

According to the Royal Mail, The Rolling Stones are only the fourth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, alongside The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

The Rolling Stones – Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards – worked closely with Royal Mail on the issue of the stamps, which also feature drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August last year.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

What are the stamps like?

Eight of the stamps will feature images from some of their most famous performances over the years, including dates such as 1969’s London Hyde Park show held on 5 July, just two days after the death of founding member Brian Jones.

The free outdoor festival, marketed as The Stones In The Park, saw the live debut of his replacement guitarist, Mick Taylor, who was later replaced by Ronnie Wood.

Other performances to feature on the eight stamps include those from Rotterdam, Netherlands, in August 1995 and their gig at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976.

A further four stamps will be available in a miniature sheet format and will feature two shots of the band together and two of their vintage worldwide tour posters.

There will be 39 different items in total to choose from, including the stamps themselves as well as presentation packs, stamp books and more.

In terms of the actual stamps, you’ll be able to buy either:

The Rolling Stones Half Sheet, £40.80

The Rolling Stones Full Sheet, £81.60

The Rolling Stones Half Sheet First Class, £20.40

The Rolling Stones Full Sheet First Class, £40.80

The Rolling Stones Press Sheet (limited edition), £78.50

The Rolling Stones Stamp Set, £10.20

Other items include:

The Rolling Stones Postcards, £5.58

The Rolling Stones Presentation Pack, £16.20

The Rolling Stones On Tour Framed Collector’s Sheet, £29.99

The Rolling Stones Stamp Souvenir Folder, £24.99

A number of limited edition items will also be up for grabs, including:

The Rolling Stones Limited Edition Prestige Stamp Book, £49.99

The Rolling Stones Gold Stamp Set, £149.99

The Rolling Stones Silver Stamp Ingot, £99.99

The Rolling Stones Live at Hyde Park Fan Sheet, £7

The Rolling Stones Bridges to Babylon Tour Medal Cover, £19.99

Where and when can I buy the stamps?

The special issue stamps celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones will be available to buy from Thursday 20 January.