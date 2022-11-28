Another series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here came to a close on Sunday (November 27) night as England Lioness Jill Scott took the crown. Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner finished runner-up, while the controversial Matt Hancock had to settle for third-place.

Many viewers had gone into the weekend’s final questioning whether or not the politician’s girlfriend Gina Colangelo would greet him on the famous bridge. The pair’s relationship has come under scrutiny as their affair was outed in 2021. A reveal which led to the MP’s resignation as the UK Government’s Health Secretary.

Throughout the series, Matt Hancock, who had the Conservative party whipped removed for taking part in the show, was asked by fellow contestants about if he expected to see his partner when he left the jungle. The Conservative Member of Parliament responded: “It is the best thing about being kicked out.”

Much to his joy and excitement, after his final position on this year’s I’m A Celebrity was confirmed, Matt Hancock reunited with Gina Colangelo. While excitedly springing towards her, he shouted: “Oh my God, seriously! Oh I love you so much!”

Matt Hancock, who surprisingly developed a rapport with a section of ITV’s audience for his personality and courage in taking on Bush Tucker Trials, chatted to campmate Babatunde Aleshe about the affair. Explaining the end of his 15-year marriage to now ex-wife Martha Millar and subsequent courtship with Gina Colangelo, he said: “It is no excuse, but I fell in love. I messed up and I fessed up, I resigned. That also had a lot of other consequences obviously, that’s been hard but I brought it on myself so yeah, it has been tough.”