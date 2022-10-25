I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!: Radio X DJ Chris Moyles is first star ‘confirmed’ for popular ITV show

Popular radio presenter Chris Moyles is the first star ‘confirmed’ for this year’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! with Boy George and Seann Walsh also rumoured to join. The Radio X host was spotted arriving into Brisbane airport on Tuesday.

According to The Mirror, he added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

When asked about how he intends to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.”

According to reports, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! executives have tried to sign Moyless for years but he felt this year was the right time. Speaking about the show last year with Vernon Kaye, Moyless said: “I just wouldn’t be good on I’m a Celeb because we had Tiff’s niece last week and we took her to Go Ape, you know the treetop adventure place?

“I papped myself and I realised I’m more scared of heights than I actually genuinely thought I was, and I knew I was scared of heights.”

The new series - which is expected to air on ITV on November 6 - marks 20 years since the show entered the creepy-crawly Australian jungle. Other celebrities rumoured to join the adventure include Culture Club singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and TOWIE’s Olivia Attwood.