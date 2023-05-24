Plusnet Mobile is closing down which means all of its customers need to change providers if they want to keep using their current mobile phone. The closure means that anyone on the network’s Sim will eventually stop working and they will lose their phone number unless you make the switch beforehand.

Plusnet is a Sim-only provider so it also means that when it closes down users will no longer be able to use their Sim cards to make calls, send texts or access the internet. The BT Group, which owns Plusnet Mobile has not revealed when the closure will take place, or when Sims will stop working but customers will be "be the first to know".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is said to be taking place to make way for EE to become the BT Group’s main mobile brand. But, anyone on the network can switch to another provider free of charge - even if they’re mid contract.

When you switch, your service will be cancelled and you’ll be told by Plusnet if there are any outstanding charges and the date you’ll need to pay these by.

Most Popular

I’m on Plusnet - how to switch provider

You can find out if any fees apply and details about your contract by:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Texting INFO to 85075.

Calling Plusnet for free on 500 from your Plusnet mobile.

Calling Plusnet on 0800 079 1133 from any other phone.

Plusnet Mobile users will be offered deals to switch to EE – but compare prices first

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plusnet Mobile currently piggybacks on EE’s network and the firm told us it will offer users exclusive deals to switch across to EE. It wouldn’t tell us the exact details of these deals, though its website says you can get 30-day EE Sims from £8 a month.

But be aware that just because you’re offered a deal it doesn’t mean it’s the cheapest. Use an online Cheap Mobile Finder tool to find the best new deals at the time of your search.

Phone users are being asked to check their devices are 4G compatible

Plusnet and EE network

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to keep your EE signal when you switch, you can use other providers that use the same networks such as 1pMobile, Your Co-op, and Utility Warehouse.

How to keep my phone number when I switch from Plusnet

If you want to keep your current phone number you need to make sure you switch before Plusnet Mobile closes. To switch you need to request a switching code by text. Simply text ‘PAC’ for free to 65075 and you’ll be sent your ‘porting authorisation code’ (PAC) immediately via text so you can keep your number. To get a new number, text ‘STAC’ to 75075.

You need to give the switching code to your new provider within 30 days. You’ll then be switched within one working day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad