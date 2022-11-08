Brewery chain Brewdog has spoken out about the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, calling it a ‘World F*Cup’. The chain also believes that with the World Cup being hosted in the middle east nation football is being ‘dragged through the mud’.

To oppose the tournament, Brewdog have announced that all profits earned through sales of their ‘Lost Lager’ will be donated to charities that are fighting human rights abuse. The campaign is outlined on the company website.

It reads: “This isn’t a World Cup. It’s a World F*Cup. Football’s been dragged through the mud, before a single ball’s been kicked. Let’s be honest: Qatar won it through bribery. On an industrial scale.

“Football is meant to be for everyone. But in Qatar, homosexuality is illegal, flogging is an accepted form of punishment, and it’s OK for 6,500 workers to die building your stadium. That’s why we’re kicking off. And we’re putting our money where our mouth is, with all the profits from our Lost Lager sold during the tournament going to fight human rights abuse.

“We’re proud to be launching BrewDog as an anti-sponsor of the World F*Cup. To be clear we love football, we just don’t love corruption, abuse and death. So join us. Let’s raise a glass to the players. To the fans. To free speech. And two fingers to anyone who thinks a World Cup in Qatar makes sense.”