Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has revealed all as to why she split with ex-fiancé and Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair. The pair announced the end of their relationship in October.

Having been together since 2009, the couple got engaged in 2018 and initially confirmed an official wedding date. They have three children together and are now said to be “committed” to co-parenting.

For the first time since their separation, Helen Flanagan revealed all as to what led to the end of her relationship with Scott Sinclair. According to reports it was all due to the snapping of her engagement ring.

The ITV soap star is believed to be“very spiritual” and saw the incident as a bad omen. After speaking to a psychic medium and working hard on the relationship, Helen decided to call off the wedding as she saw it as a sign she should not get married.

Most Popular

Speaking to reporters at ITV Palooza, explaining what life is like after her separation with the Bristol Rovers winger, she said: “Good! Life is good! I’m the only one around my house who has got their Christmas lights up. We’re probably [going to be] at home, I’m having a new dining room which I’m very excited about so yes, Christmas at my house.”