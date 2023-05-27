Jack Whitehall Settle Down comedy tour: New UK dates added at discounted price - £25 tickets for limited time
Jack Whitehall has added more UK dates to his Settle Down comedy tour and discounted tickets to £25 - but only for a limited time.
Jack Whitehall has added new dates to his UK tour for a discounted price including in cities such as Edinburgh, Hull, Plymouth, and Norwich. The 34-year-old comedian is making his way up and down the country this summer as he fronts his new show - Settle Down.
His tour, which he describes as his “most personal show yet”, starts from Sunday, May 28 at the Theatre Royal in Norwich and ends on July 16 at The O2 in London.
Whitehall said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.
“I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack handed attempt at adulting!”
Tickets are available for £25 for a limited time only. All information can be found on the Jack Whitehall official website.
Jack Whitehall’s full tour dates:
Saturday, May 27 - Swansea Arena, Swansea
Sunday, May 28 - Theatre Royal, Norwich
Wednesday May 31 - Royal and Derngate, Northampton
Tuesday, June 13 - Brighton Centre, Brighton
Wednesday, June 14 - Brighton Centre, Brighton
Thursday, June 15 - Brighton Centre, Brighton
Friday, June 16: BIC, Bournemouth
Saturday, June 17 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sunday, June 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Monday, June 19 - Hydro, Glasgow
Tuesday, June 20 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Wednesday, June 21 - AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday, June 22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Friday, June 23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Saturday, June 24 - AO Arena, Manchester
Sunday, June 25 - M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Tuesday, July 4 - International Arena, Cardiff
Wednesday, July 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Friday, July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Saturday, July 8 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sunday, July 9 - International Arena, Cardiff
Monday, July 10 - International Arena, Cardiff
Friday, July 14 - The O2, London
Saturday, July 15 - The O2, London
Sunday, July 16 - The O2, London