Popular radio presenter James Whale has confessed this Christmas could be his last as he ends his cancer treatment.

The talkRADIO host had his fans in tears when he shared his recent health update, three years after being diagnosed with stage-four of the disease.

Mr Whale is battling kidney cancer one again after initially going into remission over 20 years ago. It returned in 2020 and has since spread to his brain, spine and lungs.

James Whale shared a heartbreaking cancer update where he said 'this Christmas could be my last' - Credit: Getty

The 72-year-old had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since the illness reared its head once again, but has now decided to stop the aggressive medication. He was given the choice between "the quality and quantity of life".

A decision the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant says that it means this year's festive period could well be his last. But he remained his light-hearted jovial self when talking to The Sun about ending his terminal cancer treatment.

James Whale said: "My oncologist Professor Tom Powles is the greatest kidney cancer expert in the country, in my view, and last time Lady W and I had a chat with him, it was quite funny. He started the conversation by saying, 'I’m really bored with your treatment.' I replied, 'Yeah so am I'.

"I’m kind of at the end, the end of my treatment. When I lose a lot more weight when I get really ill, I’ll look fantastic. I’ve just come off all the steroids I was on, which made me look like a bloody balloon. I’m feeling better from that.

He continued: "The cancer gets into your head and sometimes you can’t stand noise. At the moment, I have got cancer fatigue, which makes you very tired. Some days I might feel sorry for myself. I feel sorry for my wife really. It’s more difficult for her."