Join the 70,000 UK campers who will celebrate Jubilee weekend under canvas

Celebrations for the Queen’s 70th Jubilee include weekends away camping for 70,000 UK outdoor enthusiasts.

With around 70 per cent of the 2,000 plus camping and glamping sites in England, that are listed on booking platform Pitchup.com, now full across that weekend, hundreds of pitches are still up for grabs, from £15 per night.

Several sites with apt royal connections have availability, and include:

Glamping at The Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire - an historic estate that starred on TV drama The Crown, with spectacular views over the Vale of Belvoir.

Neighbouring is The Engine Yard, a complex of estate buildings turned retail village, where you can eat at the gastropub or order a wood-fired pizza for takeaway. Glampers can also visit the castle and gardens. Price: Gypsy Caravan (sleeps two), £395 for three nights from June 2. Book: Pitchup.com

Kings Oak Farm in Maidstone is a working farm set in 80-acres of stunning Kent countryside. The adults-only caravan site is a 10-minute drive from spectacular Leeds Castle, with a vineyard just 15 minutes away, to help you make merry with some of Maidstone’s finest wine.

With the farm selling top quality beef and lamb on site, you’ll be able to feast. Price: Electric grass pitch for tent, touring caravan or motorhome, £75 for three nights from June 2 based on four sharing. Book: Pitchup.com

The Little Wild Wellie Campsite is in Norfolk, the county of the Queen’s Sandringham residence. With 10 acres to explore, it’s a wildlife haven and children’s paradise. Every young guest is given an activity pack.

Norwich and the Norfolk Broads are within half an hour’s drive, or head to Great Yarmouth for the seaside. This is tent-only and off-grid, with facilities including clean composting toilets and running drinking water.

There are plenty of good country pubs around, plus shops in Wymondham, about 15 minutes’ drive away. Price: Non-electric grass tent pitch £60 for three nights from June 2 based on up to five sharing. Book: Pitchup.com

Stay safe in the sun when outdoors - here's how:

Chacewater Park in Truro, the Duchy of Cornwall, is a large adults-only site within 11 acres, with a dog-walking field for the corgis - and other breeds.

