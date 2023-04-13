A new immersive light and music show, which will see the Crown Jewels displayed across multiple iconic UK landmarks is set to tour the country as part of plans to tell the story of coronations to thousands of people.

The move is part of events to mark the coronation celebrations of King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Their coronation is on Saturday, May 6 with more than 100,000 people to attend live screenings of the event across 57 sites in the UK.

The tour, named ‘Crown and Coronation’, is being produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxumuralis. It will explore the history of coronations in what is being described as an ‘immersive’ visual and music show.

It will launch at the Tower of London in Autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country, with the show projecting on some of the country’s most famous landmarks and locations.

Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our magnificent national story. It promises to be full of memorable experiences for the whole country, with millions of us bearing witness to a moment of history for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Tory ministers will not be happy with the new ‘no plus-one’ rule for King Charles III coronation - Credit: Getty Images

