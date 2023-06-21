King Charles and the royal family will gather together at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, for their annual summer break, but the King is set to make a major change to tradition. This year’s family stay at the 50,000 estate in Aberdeenshire is likely to be shorter.

Currently the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral are being redecorated and they will remain open to the public until mid-August, giving a shorter window for the royals to stay. The late Queen would usually stay at the castle until October but it is expected that Charles and the rest of the royal family will head off before that to get back for public engagements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balmoral Castle was a favourite destination of Queen Elizabeth II and was where royals would spend most the summer. It has been a royal tradition ever since the time of Queen Victoria, when she acquired the estate.

A royal source told the Express: We expect the family will be together there in the summer. But diaries are still being sorted.” It is understood that at least some of the family will stay at the castle.

Most Popular

King Charles III