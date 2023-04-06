Burger King is giving its popular chicken nuggets a twist by trialling King Nuggets exclusively in restaurants across Scotland. The nuggets, which go by the name ‘King Nuggets’ will be made following a new recipe for Burger King lovers in Scotland to try.

Burger King has said the new menu additions are ‘set to be a crowd-pleaser’ and each ‘mouth-watering nugget’ is made with 100% succulent, juicy chicken breast. The new nuggets will be coated in a new crispy breadcrumb for extra flavour with the perfect crunch in every bite.

Burger King is changing the recipe of its much-loved chicken nuggets - and has chosen branches in Scotland to try them out first

Scotland has been hand-picked to trial the new nuggets, with customers able to get their hands on a portion of six, nine, or twenty in-restaurants and via the app. What’s more, Burger King app users can bag a portion of 20 of the new nuggets for just £3.99.