Kingdom appoints Dan Blake as Group Director of Communities

The Kingdom Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Blake as its Group Director of Communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new role was created following a structural evaluation of the Kingdom Group, ensuring the organisation is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers now and in the future, delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With over 15 years of experience within the social housing sector, working in senior roles across Edinburgh, West Lothian, and Glasgow, Dan joins Kingdom from Berwickshire Housing Association where he served as Executive Director of Customer Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barclay, Kingdom Group Chief Executive, said: “I’m excited to have Dan join the incredible team at Kingdom and look forward to working with him. The work we do at the Kingdom Group is about so much more than bricks and mortar, with our customers and the communities in which they live, work and play, being our main focus. Our wraparound services help our customers and their families thrive, supporting our mission to provide more than a home.

Dan Blake, Kingdom Group Director of Communities

"We do that through our Group structure which goes beyond our core affordable housing services offer, reaching into community care, homelessness support, employability support, tenancy support and wider community resilience-building activity. Kingdom’s new Group Director of Communities will play a key role in helping us do more and achieve more for our customers and their communities.”

Leading a team of four specialist Directors across Kingdom’s Asset Management, Development, Housing and Support & Care functions, the Group Director of Communities will work closely with other colleagues in the senior management team to deliver Kingdom’s vision, mission and strategic objectives.

Speaking about his new role, Dan Blake said: “I am delighted to be joining Kingdom Group at an exciting stage of our journey with ambitious business development and growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The role naturally builds upon the experiences of previous roles I have held throughout Scotland within community-based, larger urban and rural housing and care settings. I see the role as being about building upon the outstanding reputation Kingdom has developed across the sector, most critically with the customers and communities we serve.

"I look forward to working closely with my senior management team colleagues and with our talented teams across the Group, to deliver seamless, exceptional customer experiences across our collective support and care, housing, asset management and development functions.

"I join Kingdom at a time where our services continue to respond to significant challenges. I think we all recognise the responsibility to face these challenges and continue the meaningful work we deliver, and I feel energised to get started ensuring we make a real difference.”