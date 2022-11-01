Kit Connor, who starred as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hit romantic comedy-drama, Heartstopper, came out as bisexual on Twitter. However, Connor made it clear that he was unhappy with the circumstances.

Connor, 18, tweeted “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself.” The tweet comes after Connor was accused of “queerbaiting” by fans of the show.

Connor ended the tweet by saying “I think some of you missed the point of the show.” Currently, the tweet has over 500,000 likes and over 40,000 retweets.

Alice Oseman, creator of Heartstopper, tweeted in support of Connor. She wrote: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as f***. Kit you are amazing.”

The accusations come after Connor was allegedly seen holding hands with Maia Reficco, who he will star alongside in A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. As a result, Connor took a hiatus from Twitter, returning to reveal his sexuality.

“Queerbaiting” is when two same-sex characters in media are hinted to be homosexual, only for nothing to come of it. The idea of “queerbaiting” is to “bait” LGBTQ+ people into watching a TV show or film.

Connor has had a lucrative career for such a young age. He has played in Rocketman as a young Reginald Dwight - he also enjoyed a supporting role in BBC’s War and Peace in 2016.