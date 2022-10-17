Last chance to grab popular McDonald’s burger before it disappears off the menu forever this week
It’s one of two popular burgers falling victim to the fast food giant’s latest menu overhaul
Fast food fans have just a couple of days left to grab a popular McDonald’s burger before it disappears off the menu forever. The restaurant giant announced last week that it was launching a ‘game-changing’ new burger called the McCrispy - its first permanent burger in the UK since 2007.
The McCrispy features a 100% chicken breast fillet, smothered in classic mayonnaise and cayenne, on a four inch glazed artisan bun. But the new treat comes at a cost as it means customers will have to say goodbye to the Chicken Legend, which is being replaced by new-kid-on-the-block, the McCrispy.
The popular burger has graced the McDonald’s menu since the 2000s and comes on a bakehouse roll with smoky BBQ sauce, hot and spicy mayo or cool mayo. You’ll no longer be able to buy a Chicken Legend once the McCrispy hits stores on October 19 - so if it’s your favourite, it might be worth hitting your local store for one last bite.
The Chicken Legend isn’t the only McDonald’s staple falling victim to the company’s latest menu overhaul. The Big Tasty is also being dropped in favour of the new BBQ Bacon Stack burger from this week.
But to soften the blow, a range of new items will also be arriving in stores, including a Twirl McFlurry (£1.69) and nacho cheese bites (£2.29 for a portion of five or £5.99 for a sharebox).
Potato waffles will also feature on the breakfast menu for the first time, although a few irked comments have already began to filter through about the price of a bag on Twitter - £1.39 for a portion of three.
The McCrispy burger £6.49 as part of an Extra Value Meal.