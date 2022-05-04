Lidl issues beer recall and tells customers not to drink it after chemical error

Lidl said the new shops will all feature modern tech, with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bottles of beer have urgently been recalled by supermarket giant Lidl - who have warned customers not to drink the product.

The beer contains sulphur dioxide, which isn’t mentioned on the label.

The supermarket has “apologised for any inconvenience caused”.

What is the product?

The product recalled is Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% with a best before date of October 16, 2022.

No other best before dates are affected by the recall.

Anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites is urged not to drink this batch and return it to their closest Lidl store for a full refund instead.

Lidl has issued an urgent recall on its Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, pack size 500ml, with a best before date of October 16, 2022 (Lidl)

In a notice on its website, the discount supermarket said: “Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml with Best Before Date 16.10.2022 only, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

“If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. Other Best Before Dates or other Starovice products are not affected by this recall.

“Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Any customers who are worried or have any questions are being advised to contact Lidl on 0370 444 1234 or email [email protected].

Do you need a receipt as proof of purchase?

When a supermarket product is recalled, a receipt is not usually required for a return.

But if a recall involves a branded product, the manufacturer would usually have lead responsibility for the recall action.

For all product recalls, you can check the Food Standards Agency and Chartered Trading Standards Institute websites.