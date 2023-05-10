News you can trust since 1871
Lil Yachty announces ‘The Field Trip’ tour including UK shows: how to buy tickets & presale details

Following on from the success of his psych-rock LP ‘Let’s Start Here’ , Lil Yachts has announced a tour...

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 10th May 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Lil Yachty has announced a huge global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed psych-rock LP Let’s Start Here. The Field Trip Tour sets off later this year and includes four UK shows.

Following on from his stellar start to 2023, Lil Yachty is joining forces with fellow QC artists to bring his fans an unforgettable set of shows. Atlanta’s hip-hop eccentric recently made his musical guest performance debut on Saturday Night Live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip’ tour coming to the UK.

How to get tickets for Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip’ tour 

    Presale tickets for Lil Yachty’s London OVO Wembley show are live now via the Ticketmaster website. Presale tickets for the remaining UK dates will be available to purchase from 12pm on Wednesday May 10 via the Ticketmaster website.

    General onsale tickets for all UK dates are available to purchase from 12pm on Friday, May 12 via the Ticketmaster website.

    Lil Yachty full UK tour dates

    November

    30 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

    December

    01 — London, OVO Arena Wembley

    03 — Glasgow, O2 Academy

    04 — Birmingham, O2 Academy

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

