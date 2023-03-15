As Mother’s Day nears, new research has revealed the most popular, yet bizarre pregnancy cravings amongst mums-to-be. The data has been collated as a new Tiktok trend has recently skyrocketed with mums sharing #pregnancycraving on the social media platform.

Pregnant women across Tiktok are revealing the cravings they’ve been experiencing, and viewers are so intrigued that they’re trying the combinations themselves. From bananas with ketchup to eating curry, no matter what time of day; TikTok data reveals that over a billion people are curious about pregnancy cravings and love trying the food themselves, pregnant or not.

Expert paediatric and pregnancy dietitian, Hannah Whittaker explained that cravings are usually related to hormonal and taste changes during pregnancy but there is no ‘hard evidence’ to explain why women crave the foods they do.

She said: “Taste may be one of the main factors in pregnancy cravings. During pregnancy, hormonal changes can affect the taste, making some flavours more appealing than others. For example, bananas and ketchup. Bananas are a sweet fruit rich in potassium which is important for maintaining fluid balance and ketchup is also sweet but sour which is often associated with comfort foods.

“Tuna and ice cream is a craving that may not be for everyone, but craving tuna may indicate a craving for protein due to its high content, while ice cream is a high fat and sugar food that may be sought to provide energy. Ice cream may also be craved due to its cold properties as the body temperature rises during pregnancy.

“It’s no surprise then that these odd combinations of food can become appealing during pregnancy - you can see how they provide essential nutrients for both mum and baby. However, some cravings may have negative health effects and could lead to excessive weight gain if consumed in large amounts. While it’s perfectly normal to have cravings during this special time, it’s always important to make sure you’re still eating nutritious meals as well as healthy snacks when needed.”

Tiktoks popular pregnancy cravings trends

Bananas and ketchup

Mayonnaise and tomatoes

Cheese and honey

Tuna and ice cream

Nutella and mayo

Onion and chocolate

Pretzels and ice cream

Vinegar

Curry (at all times of the day!)

Some of these might be out of the ordinary, but that hasn’t stopped the TikTok community from talking about them non-stop. #Chocolateonion has reached over 200,000 views, whilst #Cheeseandhoney has amassed a mighty 750,000 views to date.

Most popular smells pregnant women crave

