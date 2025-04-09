Local content creator offering free wedding packages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local content creator Gemma Armit, also known as Two Scots Abroad and Hiya Scotland, is expanding her services to include weddings, brands, and events.

The award-winning travel creator is currently seeking a modern couple getting married in the Central Belt this April or May to help build her wedding portfolio.

Let’s Do It Creative packages include images, video snippets, Reels, and TikToks – all perfect for sharing across social media.

And the best part? Everything is delivered within 24 hours – before the hangover hits.

Hiring a wedding content creator means you can enjoy an unplugged, phone-free ceremony, while still receiving seamless, story-led content captured discreetly on an iPhone.

Gemma, who has ten years of experience in travel and tourism publishing, filmed her first wedding in Vienna, Austria and is now excited about working with brides and grooms at home in Scotland.

She recently collaborated with The Un-Wedding Show in Glasgow, photographing suppliers and curating a vibrant video that summarised the event, which you can view on her social media.

Gemma is also keen to work with more brands and events across all niches.

Speaking about her newest venture, Gemma says:

"After a decade in the travel sphere, I’m thrilled to marry my visual storytelling skills with my love of capturing real moments, to curate unforgettable keepsakes for couples (and brands) on their big day."