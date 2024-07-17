Local opticians brightens up nursery with hi-vis vest donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A GLENROTHES opticians has donated hi-vis vests to a local nursery to help promote safety outdoors.

Specsavers Glenrothes, located in the Kingdom Shopping Centre, has donated a handful of hi-vis vests to Southwood Nursery so children can use them on community walks and when they explore the local forest during nursery hours, not to mention any summer trips or days out.

Samantha Davidson, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes says: ‘It’s important to play our part in the community so we’re pleased that there was a need at Southwood Nursery for hi-vis vests, I know they enjoy many activities outside and keeping the kids safe is paramount.

‘As its summer, evenings are lighter however we want to ensure that children feel visible throughout the entire year. Supplying high visibility vests is a simple, yet effective way to do this.’

