Inchlonaig Island is the most northerly of the larger islands in Loch Lomond

If you want to swap the hustle and bustle of city life for a secluded, peaceful existence - look no further than Inchlonaig Island. The private Island, situated in one of the most tranquil parts of Loch Lomond, has just gone on the market for £995,00 - the price of a detached house in London.

Inchlonaig Island is the most northerly of the larger islands in Loch Lomond and sits above Inchconnachan. It is surrounded by a backdrop of spectacular mountain ranges, including Ben Lomond to the north as well as the Arrochar Alps to the west and north.

The near 200-acre dreamland is home to ancient yew trees that can be traced directly back as far as Robert the Bruce, who is said to have planted them on the island in the 14th century. It is believed that Inchlonaig wood was used for carving longbows for the Battle of Bannockburn.

The idyllic woodland is not all the island has to offer. Inchlonaig is also home to a traditional two bedroom cottage typically used for holiday rentals, and three derelict stone bothies. The island has its own jetty for launching and landing boats, with the picturesque conservation village of Luss just a ten minute speedboat ride away.

“This is an exciting launch from a historic perspective,” says Cameron Ewer for Savills. “However, it also represents an incredible and rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Scottish heritage while enjoying the spectacular surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.”

“Inchlonaig Island is perhaps the ultimate in private retreats and a very special sale.”.

Savilles is currently accepting offers over £995,000 for Inchlonaig Island. Contact the team at Savills on 01412487342 if you are interested in placing an offer or you can find more information and view the island on the Savills website.

1 . This majestic island is for sale in Loch Lomond and it has 14th century links to Robert the Bruce This majestic island is for sale in Loch Lomond and it has 14th century links to Robert the Bruce Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . The island is home to a pretty, traditional two bedroom cottage The island is home to a pretty, traditional two bedroom cottage Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . The cottage has been used as a holiday rental for lucky visitors The cottage has been used as a holiday rental for lucky visitors Photo Sales

4 . The island also features three derelict bothies with architectural drawings available to show re-development opportunity The island also features three derelict bothies with architectural drawings available to show re-development opportunity Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3