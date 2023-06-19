News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Love Island star Demi Jones given ‘all clear’ following thyroid cancer treatment

Love Island’s Demi Jones has been given the ‘all clear’ following thyroid cancer treatment.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read

Demi Jones has confirmed she’s been given the ‘all clear’ following thyroid cancer treatment. The 24-year-old Love Island star was diagnosed with the condition after she appeared on the ITV show in 2020.

Portsmouth-born Demi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 one year on from her Love Island stint. Her mother initially noticed a lump on her neck while she was taking part in the dating series.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the diagnosis, the 24-year-old has made monthly visits to the hospital and has now revealed she received the ‘all clear’ three weeks ago. This means she will no longer need monthly checkups or treatment.

The reality star told Mail Online: "I went to hospital about three weeks ago and they gave me the all-clear. For the last three years I’ve been going to hospital every month but they said I don’t need to go anymore and they’ll send me my medication.

Most Popular

    "I feel very liberated this year and can get back to being me."

    The reality TV star also opened up about how she had low confidence following her time on Love Island.

    Love Island star Demi JonesLove Island star Demi Jones
    Love Island star Demi Jones
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "I think being an islander there’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way, especially coming off the show. I was always a curvy girl and there’s always that pressure to look how you do on Instagram.

    “Especially when I went through my thyroid cancer. I got through it and I’m on the other side. I felt so ready to take on the world again but I had put on about two stone so my clothes weren’t fitting.”

    She added: "I’ve now realised you have to find that confidence within you and if you are happy with yourself that inner confidence will reflect on the outside. If I had a negative outlook I would have spiralled and my recovery would have been a lot longer.”

    Related topics:Demi JonesHospitalITV