As the thrilling Ashes series draws to a conclusion, cricket fans will have to stump up a cool £1.75million to be the new owner of the Grade II Listed building. Just an hour from London, the south Lincolnshirehome is owned by cricket-mad Colin Bailey who bought the house 20 years ago - and decided to make his dream a reality by building his very own cricket pitch.

The property has 24 acres of grounds where stables, a coach house, a cricket pitch and an equestrian arena can be found. While it started off small, with friends coming over to use it, the pitch is now home to Spalding Cricket Club’s first team and hosts around two to three games each week.

It will be up to the new owner whether that arrangement continues. The 54-year-old said: "A friend and I had always dreamt of having one and when the opportunity arose having bought Seas End Hall in 2002 we were able to realise it."

The late Georgian house, called Seas End Hall, has five reception rooms, eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. There is also an old coach house which spans almost 3,000 square feet, which could be used as another living space .As well as a cricketer’s dream, the house also caters for horse lovers, with a working stables and a large paddock. The property is a couple of miles north of the sought after village of Moulton and is only a half an hour drive from the bustling city of Peterborough.

It is also only around seven miles east of the pretty, market town of Spalding, where there are schools and a wealth of shops, sports clubs and amenities. Even getting to London is easy, with trains reaching King’s Cross in less than an hour.

The current owner has completely renovated the house from a poor run down farm house with nothing but agricultural fields around it. Jan von Draczek is an estate agent at Fine & Country, the agency selling the property.

He said: “It is incredibly rare to have a stunning manicured cricket pitch and pavilion beautifully screened in the grounds of your own home. It is also a highly social feature if you wish to partake, observe or socialise inviting friends or family over on the summer months.”