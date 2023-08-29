In a video, the expert shuffler shares how to look like a professional when dealing before a game of blackjack or poker – or even just showing off to your friends.

He guides you through pub style beginners’ shuffles, all the way up to casino shuffles and magician’s tricks.

The techniques look hard to master, but the key is in the slight pull of the cards, a flicking motion – and even a click of the fingers.

Henri, who has partnered with Lottoland.co.uk to create the video, said: “Magicians shuffle cards with flair and panache – it’s not all about the effectiveness of a shuffle but the way it looks to an audience.”

Research commissioned by the brand has revealed the top movie gambling scenes - with James Bond's tense poker game in Casino Royale coming out on top.

The high stake five card draw in 1973 film ‘The Sting’, starring Paul Newman and Robert Shaw, came in a close second, while the famous card counting scene in The Hangover wrapped up the top three.

Other memorable casino film scenes on the list included iconic casino moment in Rain Man, starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman when the brothers play blackjack.

And when Brad Pitt’s character in Ocean's Eleven teaches celebrities how to play poker.

Iconic casino moments in film

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research to mark its casino products, said: "There are so many iconic movie moments, but nothing beats a tense poker scene where someone could walk away with millions or nothing.

“Whether it’s poker, blackjack or roulette, casino games can be so entertaining – although it looks like a lot of people would rather watch the expert shuffling over the gambling.”

The study of 2,000 adults also found 37 per cent of those who watch movies believe poker scenes make a film more enjoyable – and they have inspired 26 per cent to play the game themselves.

Poker, roulette and blackjack were found to be the top casino games to watch in a film, accompanied by an unexpected twist, high stakes and a comeback.

And 64 per cent wish they could shuffle cards just like they can do on the big screen – with a mere four per cent considering their shuffling skills ‘very good’.

The research also saw Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas, voted the most popular casino to visit around the world, closely followed by Monaco’s Monte Carlo and the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

It also emerged half of those polled admire the skill of professional poker players, according to the survey carried out via OnePoll.

While 35 per cent believe they have a good poker face, although only 21 per cent consider themselves good at the game.

Not understanding the rules, not being good at reading people and an inability to hide emotions are key reasons Brits can’t play the card game well.

The Lottoland spokesperson added: “Poker is a tricky game so it’s not hard to see so few people consider themselves good – it’s all about the bluff.

“But for those who want to hone their skills and get in on the action, our casino has everything you’ve seen in the movies, from poker and blackjack to slots and roulette. Who needs Vegas?"

