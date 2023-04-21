Marks & Spencer has released a new royal-themed snack in honour of King Charles’ upcoming coronation. Shoppers can pick up a bag of the limited edition coronation chicken flavoured crisps in M&S stores up and down the country.

The supermarket’s new crisp offering will showcase the familiar coronation chicken flavours, which was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. The dish’s flavours come from its creamy curry sauce, which shoppers will now be able to enjoy in crisp form thanks to the retailer’s new release.

M&S’ new coronation item comes after the chosen recipe for King Charles’ big day was revealed on Monday, April 17. At the time, it was confirmed that a quiche would be the official food of the upcoming coronation.

The royal-themed crisp will be available in stores nationwide, with shoppers able to locate them in the food hall area of its stores. Customers can find their nearest spot using the list of stores on the supermarket’s website .

M&S are yet to confirm how long they will be available in stores for, however the limited edition coronation chicken crisps hit stores on Thursday , April 20.

Those wanting to have a coronation-themed picnic with the new crisp flavour can also buy them in a specially curated hamper. Filled with a range of snacks and decorations, the hand cooked potato crisps are just one of the many foods available.