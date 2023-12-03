Mars has recalled Revels sweets because they may contain pieces of rubber

Confectionary giant Mars has recalled Revels because they may contain pieces of rubber - and are not safe to eat.

The company has revealed which sweets are affected - and the Food Standards Agency has issued an alert.

It includes the Revels in: 205g More to Share; 112g Pouch; and 71g Treat Bag sizes in the UK. Mars has also released the best before and batch codes of the affected products. It says none of its other sweets or products are affected.

The company said the affected best before dates are

27.10.2024

03.11.2024

10.11.2024

and the affected batch codes are

344G2SLO00

345B1SLO00

344E1SLO00

344E2SLO00

344F1SLO00

344F2SLO00

345D2SLO00

345E1SLO00,

345E2SLO00

345F2SLO00

345G1SLO00

346C1SLO00

Mars said: "If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement. This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."