Marvel Entertainment has released a teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels. The highly-anticipated movie will be released on November 10.

Marvel fans are in luck as the studio took to Twitter to release the two-minute teaser trailer. The tweet reads : “Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels , only in theatres November 10.”

The Marvels teaser trailer marks the first one to be published for the film. The new MCU movie is a sequel and sees Brie Larson as Carol Danvers.

Her character teams up with the likes of WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel’s Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. While the plot is yet to be disclosed, the teaser offers some insights into what fans can expect.

In the two-minute video, we see the trio unexpectedly swap with each other any time they use their powers. This was first teased in the credit scene of Ms Marvel, in which fans were surprised to see an appearance from Brie.

