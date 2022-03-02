Mighty Manfreds share their Quinn-tessential sounds on stage

The Manfreds on tour (photo: George Bodnar)

Expect early songs, more obscure EP and album tracks, as well as all the hits on Manfreds tour

Originally formed in 1991 to celebrate guitarist Tom McGuinness’ 50th birthday, The Manfreds show no sign of stopping.

Made up of four members of the original Manfred Mann, they are Guitarist Tom McGuinness, keyboard player

Mike Hugg (who formed the Mann Hugg Blues Brothers in 1962), original singer Paul Jones and his replacement Mike D’Abo, although the latter will not appear at every show.

1960s legends

The band Manfred Mann is now considered, more than ever, one of the finest and most respected bands from the ‘60s era, writes Martin Hutchinson.

Their numerous hits were R&B based with an undercurrent of jazz, an unusual but winning combination of playing style and substance.

As a result, their records have a timeless quality.

Timeless hits

And, some 60 years on, The Manfreds will be performing many of their hits including Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, The One In The Middle, Come Tomorrow and Mighty Quinn .

The Manfreds bringing their show of hits to the stage

And Do Wah Diddy Diddy, one of the most popular and instantly recognisable songs of the ‘60s, and still the biggest audience pleaser at their concerts, along with a mix of jazz and blues covers and tracks from their individual solo albums.

The Manfreds’ Hits Jazz and Blues Tour show on March 10 follows their March 4 tour opener with the tour ending on May 6. Tickets are available from Box Offices and all usual agencies.

The April 2 show at Pontins Lowestoft will be a Hits Show that features both Jones and D’Abo.

The Harrogate show on April 7 is a Maximum R’n’B Show featuring Jones, D’Abo and special guest Georgie Fame.

What will they play?

The Manfreds’ vocalist and harmonica player Jones, who started with Manfred Mann before becoming a popular and successful solo artist, said the band will attack shows with gusto and musical expertise.

“It will be pretty much mainly the early songs, but probably a few more obscure EP and album tracks as well as the hits.”

Dates for upcoming tour ...

March 4 Butlins Skegness (with Jones and D’Abo)

March 10 Eastleigh Concorde Club

March 11 Weymouth Pavilion Theatre

March 17 Horsham Capitol Theatre

March 18 Solihull Core Theatre

March 23 Epsom Playhouse Theatre

March 24 IOW Shanklin Theatre

March 26 Christchurch Regent Theatre

April 2 Lowestoft Pontins (Hits Show with Jones & d’Abo)

April 6 Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

April 7 Harrogate Royal Hall (Max R&B date with Jones, D’Abo & Fame)

April 8 Morecambe The Platform

April 9 Stockport Plaza Theatre

April 21 Cromer Pier Pavilion

April 22 Basildon Towngate Theatre

April 27 Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre

April 28 Bury St.Edmunds The Apex

April 29 Lincoln Theatre Royal

May 3 London Boisdale Canary Wharf

May 5 Rotherham Civic Theatre