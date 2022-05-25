Millions of women are worried about cutting or colouring their own hair at home

But 28 per cent of those admitted they have never got it quite right.

As a result, 34 per cent had to ask a professional to sort it out.

Some of the main 'hair accident' fears include being left with bald patches, uneven cuts or their hair will turn a strange shade.

Burning hair on heated styling products, cutting it too short and jagged fringes were also among the top fears of home styling.

When it comes to colouring their own hair, women are afraid of damaging the texture, or choosing the wrong shade for their skin tone and regretting it afterwards.