A money-saving guru has shared a tip to IKEA fans struggling to assemble the famous flat pack furniture only to discover halfway through assembly that a piece is broken. The trick might save you hours on your Billy bookshelf as well as prevent a few grey hairs.

TikTok user Faares, known on the social media platform for his useful money-saving tricks, recently posted a new video showing his followers a very simple IKEA trick many seem to forget about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip , which currently has more than 360,000 likes, reminds shoppers that if they discover a broken or faulty piece halfway through assembling their piece of Swedish furniture, they do not have to disassemble the entire thing and return it to the store for a replacement.

Faares plays the role of a cashier and a worried IKEA customer in the clip, and asks to return an item after one piece broke during assembly: "Yeah just one of the pieces broke as I was putting it together."

Most Popular

The IKEA cashier then replies: "Oh yeah, you don’t need to return the whole thing. I’ll just get you a new piece”, explaining IKEA will replace your broken piece for free, rather than replacing the entire product.

"Yeah, we offer free replacement parts on all of our products, even if you bought something last year and one of the pieces ended up breaking”, said Faares in the clip. “We’d still get you a replacement part for free. That way you don’t need to buy a whole new thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IKEA website states: "You can order smaller spare parts such as screws, knobs or plugs at no cost using our self-service. Spare parts will be delivered directly to your home address in approximately three to five business days.