Morrisons has announced it is offering those in the armed forces and veterans 50% off in cafés nationwide for Armed Forces Day. On June 24, anyone who comes into a Morrisons café dressed in their armed forces uniform or with a valid form of ID or a medal or badge can receive 50% off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes.

The deal is available for one day only to thank the thousands of military personnel who have gone above and beyond for their country. Military personnel can enjoy hot menu favourites including a Roast Beef or Half Roast Chicken Dinner for just £3.74, Fish and Chips for £3.49 or Bangers and Mash for just £2.49.

To make the deal even sweeter, those in the forces and veterans can choose from a selection of cakes such as Victoria sponge or Chocolate Fudge cake for just £1.44.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, says: “We’re honoured to be offering those currently serving in the armed forces and veterans 50% off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes in our cafés as a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

