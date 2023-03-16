A small mouldy two-bed house with a badly damaged kitchen and the ceiling falling in is being sold for at least £785,000.

Mouldy kitchen, major renovations needed and a damaged kitchen - but this two-bed house attached to the end of a four story building in Belsize Park , north London, is still out of most of our price ranges. Despite the end-of-terraced cottage needing a complete overhaul, it has been listed with a starting price of more than three-quarters-of-a million pounds at auction.

Pictures of the property show a large living room in which the walls are blackened with mould. Cabinets underneath the worktops in the kitchen appeared to be missing and the walls and floor look stained with tiles peeling off.

The description for the property on seller Hammer Price Homes stated: “The property is located on the highly desirable Lyndhurst Road. This picturesque tree-lined road really is in prime location and is within walking distance to Belsize Park, Hampstead and Finchley Road, offering easy access to a wide range of bars, shops, and restaurants.”

Properties in Belsize Park had an overall average price of more than £978,600 over the last year, according to online valuations. The majority of sales in the area during the last year were flats, selling for an average price of around £800,000.

Potential buyers will be able to view the two-bed property at an open day today (March 16) and Saturday (March 25). The starting price for the auction is at £785,000 as bidding opens on March 27 at 1am and the auction will then end on March 29 at 1pm.

