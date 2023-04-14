M&S has launched a new Percy Pig sweet bag which has left sweet-toothed lovers overjoyed. The new Percy Pig You Give Me Butterflies sweets are the first to be launched in over a year and has sold more than 11 thousand bags in the first 24 hours.

The sweet is an iconic mix of foam and jelly in a mix of flavours, including the classic Percy and a new Penny lemon, made with real fruit juice and is vegan-friendly. Unlike some of the Percy Pig ranges these sweets will be available all year round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S has said the new sweet has been launched to celebrate 10 years since Percy met Penny Pig. And Percy Pig fans have gone wild for the new sweet treat on social media.

Most Popular

The launch of the new product saw M&S Percy Pig Instagram posts gain more than 16.7k likes and 620 comments in less than 24 hours of the launch. People commented to share their delight at the new product.

One person said: “Omg this is so adorable we absolutely love your new product and the meaning behind it.” Another added: “‘Wow I need these in my life.” A third added: “Relationship goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S launches new Percy Pig You Give Me Butterflies sweet and fans love it