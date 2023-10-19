The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris have been cancelled following the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel.

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris have been cancelled following the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel. Originally scheduled to take place on November 5, the organisation said the decision to cancel was made over concerns for safety of the performers and those taking part in the awards show. It will now resume in 2024.

The statement read: "Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."

Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta, the Kid Laroi and Jung Kook from K-pop band BTS were among the performers scheduled to take part.

Taylor Swift was the most nominated artist of the awards show, with seven nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA with six nominations each. Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj had four nominations each.