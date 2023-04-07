A 16-year boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage girl died in a fire at a block of flats in east London yesterday (April 6), the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday. The 14-year-old girl died at the scene and five other people were injured and taken to hospital, but have since been discharged.

Officers were called to the flats in Tollgate Road, Beckton, at about 17:30 BST. Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and are treating the fire as arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers. I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their co-operation while my team conducts their enquiries.

Most Popular

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”

Ch Supt Simon Crick said his thoughts were with the girl's family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond," he said.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the address. A scene and safety cordons remain in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after a teenage girl died in a fire in London

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad