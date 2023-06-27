The National Lottery is currently on the hunt for 11 winners of unclaimed lottery prizes worth millions of pounds. The locations of the winners are spread across the county, with some prizes worth an instant £1million while others are from the Set For Life draw.

If winning tickets are not claimed before the deadline, the prize money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects. Last week, a UK player came forward to claim a £55m Euromillions prize.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

Below is a full list of current unclaimed National Lottery prizes, including where they were bought, winning ticket number and the deadline to claim.

National Lottery: Unclaimed prizes

£10,000 every month for 1 year

Drawn on January 9 2023. Winning numbers 7, 16, 24, 29, 31 and Life Ball 3. Bought in County Durham. Last day to claim - July 8 2023.

Euromillions £1million prize

Drawn on February 3 2023. Winning numbers 2, 14, 17, 32, 45, lucky stars 3 and 10. Bought in North Somerset. Last day to claim - August 2 2023.

Uk Millionaire Maker £1million prize

Drawn on March 31 2023. Winning code JBQS10867. Bought in Warwickshire. Last day to claim - September 27 2023.

Euromillions £1million prize

Drawn on April 21 2023. Winning numbers 7, 8, 18, 33, 42, lucky stars 2 and 8. Bought in East Riding, Yorkshire. Last day to claim - October 18 2023.

£10,000 every month for 1 year

Drawn on April 24 2023. Winning numbers 4, 8, 10, 38, 43, Life Ball 3. Bought in Bridgend County Borough. Last day to claim - October 18 2023.

£10,000 every month for 30 years

Drawn on May 18 2023. Winning numbers 10, 32, 36, 39, 43, Life Ball 2. Bought in Stroud. Last day to claim - November 14 2023.

Lotto £1million prize

Drawn on June 3 2023. Winning numbers 4, 13, 15, 20, 22, 59, bonus 17. Bought in County Antrim. Last day to claim - November 30 2023.

£10,000 every month for 30 years

Drawn on June 5 2023. Winning numbers 2, 5, 21, 34, 35, Life Ball 6. Bought in South Holland District. Last day to claim - December 2 2023.

£10,000 every month for 1 year