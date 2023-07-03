The UK ticket-holder matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw on July 1, Camelot revealed. The six winning numbers were 1, 12, 20, 22, 24 and 35, while a second player also won £1m by matching five numbers as well as bonus ball 35.

The huge prize was won in the special summer ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw. The claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the game’s rules, terms and conditions are adhered to. Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re delighted that this fantastic Lotto jackpot has been claimed. What a magnificent start to July. It’s been an incredible couple of months for Lotto players with an amazing 24 millionaires made in May and June alone.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win. Here’s hoping for another Lotto jackpot winner on Wednesday night when there is an estimated £2M up for grabs.”

