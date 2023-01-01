Bridgerton fans will be waking up to 2023 with the news Netflix has released their first glimpse of Young Lady Danbury. The character, played by Arsema Thomas , will be featured in the upcoming Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , which has been earmarked for a Spring 2023 release on the streaming platform.

Upon releasing the image to ring in the New Year, Netflix wrote alongside the image of Young Lady Danbury: “nUder the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.”

Queen Charlotte is set before the first series of the historical-romance based on the novels of Julia Quinn, which charts the trials and tribulations of the character during the Regency period in England as eight close-knit siblings from the powerful Bridgerton family seek love.

Playing the young Queen Charlotte will be India Amarteifio , who Line of Duty fans will know well for her portrayal of Sophie Huntley and more recently as Maya Roebuck in The Tunnel. Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the older Queen Charlotte in the new prequel series, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte will also star Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as young King George, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Bridgerton actor Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.