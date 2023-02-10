New Look has announced it is closing six stores across the UK this year. The high street fashion retailer is axing shops in Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow, and Northampton and ‘there are a few reasons for the closures.’

A New Look spokesperson said: “As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

“While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year.”

“There are a few reasons for the closures including the lease expiring and New Look not renewing, the landlord taking the property back and also New Look considering alternative nearby sites. New Look is also planning to open stores this year too and opened two new sites at the end of last year. So ultimately, this is just the normal course of business for a retailer with a large store portfolio.”

The New Look stores in question are all due to close within the next two weeks. The announcement comes after H&M also revealed it is shutting some stores due to a "rapid change in customer behaviour".

H&M is closing two branches in Hartlepool, as well as one on the Isle of Wight and branches in Burton and Maidenhead.

New Look closures - which stores are closing & when

Full New Look closures list:

Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - January 9

Trowbridge - January 23

Coventry - January 29

Birmingham, Bullring - January 30

Walthamstow, London - February 4

Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - February 15