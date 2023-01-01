So that was New Year’s Eve for another year - the sound of Auld Langs Syne a distant memory from just a few hours ago. But now, aside from preparing for your list of new year’s resolutions there is a more pressing matter at hand: how do I deal with the first hangover of the year?

Old wives tales spoke of such home remedies as sitting with both feet in an ice bath, drinking a shot of pickle juice to add salts to the body and, in some circles, the virtues of sardines on toast have been extolled to be the best hangover cure. No doubt for many, the traditional British fry up has been the go-to remedy for many a club-goer..

But home remedies aside, what is the best cure of the New Year’s hangover? Essentially, a hangover is the body’s reaction to dehydration, so the NHS first and foremost recommend revellers start with drinking plenty of fluids. The hair of the dog is not considered a fluid, however, as the health service recommends not drinking more alcohol for at least 48 hours after a hangover to give the body time to recover.

Sports drinks, soda water or a good old pint of water will help replenish lost fluids that lead to symptoms such as a headache and fatigue, while sugar foods may help alleviate any post-drinking session trembles one may be experiencing. Thin soups loaded with vegetables have also been shown to help, with the vegetables providing essential vitamins and minerals for the body, while the thinness means it is easy to consume.

But the best advice for curing hangovers are always the simplest; take two paracetamol and get back into bed. The painkillers will ease any muscle aches you may experience while the sleep will just avoid the inevitable wandering around the house complaining.

If all else fails, there is always the option of not drinking as much - or taking part in Dry January , which officially begins today.

